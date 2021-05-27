Cancel
Top $helf Mega Ace: The New Wave

Cover picture for the article(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Los Angeles, California May 27, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – He is a rapper, ghostwriter, singer, and producer. He is from Louisburg, North Carolina, and goes by “Top $helf Mega Ace”. This multi-talented artist is extremely skillful and takes his art and brand seriously. He started his career dropping mixtapes in his city back in 2009 and has been excelling since then to build his brand. Top $helf Mega Ace has always been around music, you can say music has been a part of his life in every aspect.

