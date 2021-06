From a utility perspective, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) may garner better favors when weighed against Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). This is due to the fact that Bitcoin will still need electricity (as a proof-of-work currency) to facilitate transactions, while Ethereum has already instituted an innovative diversification to Ethereum 2.0 as a medium with better competence. Aside from this, Ethereum offers significant additional worth (such as with NFTs) which helps put Ethereum in a new light that there is more to it than being a cryptocurrency. In the real sense of it, Ethereum is a full operating system.