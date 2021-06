ST. CLOUD -- See if you have what it takes to swing for the fences at a new unique event in St. Cloud. Home Runs for Healing is a Home Run Derby being organized by the St. Cloud Rotaract group. It is on Saturday, June 5th from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Dick Putz Field. Various prizes will be awarded based on where the ball lands on the field.