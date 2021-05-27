Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines's Ex-Dividend Date

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.85.