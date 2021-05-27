Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines's Ex-Dividend Date

WDO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.50.