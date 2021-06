The KPD Property Crimes Unit is seeking your help to identify two suspects who stole multiple computers from a local electronics store. On May 30, the two suspects entered the Best Buy at 8925 Towne and Country Boulevard, loaded two bags full of Apple MacBooks and left the store in a dark-colored sedan. If you have any information about the crime, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.