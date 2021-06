Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) made it official Wednesday: Its Prime Day shopping extravaganza — actually a two-day shopping spree — will return to the summertime. The Seattle-based e-tailing giant said it will hold Prime Day on June 21 and 22, with members in 20 countries eligible to participate. Since its launch in 2015, Prime Day has been held in either June or July. The one exception was in 2020, when Amazon held Prime Day in October after the unprecedented online ordering surge during the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic depleted Amazon’s inventories so heavily that it took until the fall to fully restock. Bloomberg News first reported Amazon’s decision to return the event to the summer months.