Costume designer Kirston Mann admits she felt like an outsider when it came to working on Peacock’s “Rutherford Falls.”. Although she has countless other television credits, including executive producer Mike Schur’s previous comedies “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place,” working with traditional Native materials and designs was new for the veteran crew member. Luckily, though, she had an expert in writer and actor Jana Schmieding, who stars as Reagan in the series. Schmieding is Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux and passionate about bringing her culture on-screen, as well as working with Native artisans behind-the-scenes.