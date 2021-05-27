Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How Tesla, Ford, GM and Others Would Benefit From Biden Administration's Proposed EV Tax Credit Reform

By Shanthi Rexaline
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy9GY_0aDNuTyw00

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee passed on Wednesday the new Clean Energy for America bill to reform the federal electric vehicle tax credit.

What New Bill Provides: The new bill seeks an increase in the tax credits for EVs assembled by U.S. union workers to up to $12,500. This would mean an increase from the current maximum of $7,500 that can be claimed by car buyers.

A $2,500 incremental tax credit is envisaged for vehicles assembled in the U.S. and another $2,500 for cars manufactured at facilities, where the production workers are members of a labor union.

The current tax rebate ceases to apply when an individual automaker achieves sales of 200,000 EVs. The bill, which was advanced by a 14-14 tie vote, will take out this existing EV cap.

The tax credit will phase out over a three-year period, once when half of new passenger vehicle sales are made up of EVs, according to the new bill.

These provisions are part of broader reforms proposed under the Clean Energy for America bill, which seeks to overhaul current energy tax breaks, including consolidation of credits for renewable energy sources, incentives for energy sources devoid of carbon emissions and tax breaks for energy-efficient homes and buildings.

The bill also aims at phasing out or eliminating subsidies currently doled out to fossil fuels.

"This legislation represents a critical component of the American Jobs Plan's investments in climate action, providing long-term tax incentives for clean energy and clean vehicles to springboard the transition to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, in line with President Joe Biden's commitments," said John Podesta, founder of the Center for American Progress.

Thrust For EV Manufacturers: The removal of the EV cap for the tax credit will benefit Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). With the current ceiling, these companies do not qualify for tax credits, which in a sense penalizes them for being early entrants and delivering strong sales.

Tesla, a pure-play EV manufacturer, has cumulatively delivered more than 1.5 million vehicles thus far.

Companies such as Tesla and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), which do not have unionized labor will have to settle for less than the maximum incentives allowed. Those automakers assembling EVs outside of the U.S. are eligible to receive even less.

The new bill lays down a retail price limit of $80,000 to qualify for the incentive, leaving out some high-end models of the automakers from the scope of the tax credit.

The new bill is likely to encourage more traditional automakers, as well as existing and new EV makers, to invest more in green energy.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced Wednesday it expects about 40% of its global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030. The company also lifted its EV spending outlay to more than $30 billion by 2025.

The bill will now have to go through the full Senate and the House of Representatives.

(Photo: Tesla)

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Podesta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Tax Credits#Tesla Energy#Electric Cars#Tesla Cars#Gm#Evs#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#General Motors Company#Volkswagen Ag#Vwagy#Ford Motor Company#Senate#Ev Manufacturers#Long Term Tax Incentives#Incremental Tax Credit#Tax Breaks#Carbon Emissions#Renewable Energy Sources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Tesla
Related
POTUSCNBC

GM, Ford are all-in on EVs. Here’s how their dealers feel about it

General Motors is aiming to produce only EVs by 2035, with 30 new plug-in models arriving by 2025, a $27 billion investment. Ford, which is investing $22 billion in EVs and announced that 40% of its vehicles will be electrified by 2030, generated excitement with the recent debut of the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup.
Politicsdelawarebusinessnow.com

Legislation would allow Tesla to bypass state’s restrictive auto dealer laws

A bill that would allow electric vehicle maker Tesla to avoid the traditional dealership model has been introduced. Delaware, like all states, has legislation mandating a franchise system that bars manufacturers from owning dealerships outright. Tesla has waged a state-by-state fight to change laws. It won a legal battle last...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Volkswagen U.S. CEO meets with EPA administrator on EVs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG’s top U.S. executive met with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to talk about electric vehicles and the push toward cleaner cars as the Biden administration works to revise vehicle emissions rules. Scott Keogh, president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of...
BusinessPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Tesla troubles fuel EV opposition to Biden infrastructure bill

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Tesla’s weak stock performance this year may be self-inflicted, but every damaging new revelation strengthens the opposition on Capitol Hill to the massive plan for electric vehicles in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. With legislators negotiating the bill in Washington, and cabinet members such as Janet Yellen this week going overseas to call for […]
Economywardsauto.com

GM’s Barra Outlines ICE-EV Synergy

General Motors will use its working agreement with Honda to help maintain the internal-combustion-engine side of the business as it transitions to an all-electric future by the middle of the next decade, GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra says. Barra (pictured, below left) also says during a virtual event with...
EconomyRapid City Journal

MORICI: Biden’s tax policies would hurt investment, jobs and innovation

The President Joe Biden has big plans to create jobs and raise wages by spending more on infrastructure and industrial policies and to improve conditions for ordinary folks by funding pre-K education, free community colleges and child allowances with higher taxes on corporations and on the incomes and capital gains of affluent Americans. Those taxes may appear just and political appealing but could prove jobs killers.
Presidential ElectionBiz Times

Implications of the Biden proposal on tax deferred exchanges

On April 28th, 2021, President Biden revealed a slew of tax proposals including one that involved curtailing the use of a long-standing planning tool — the Tax Deferred Like-Kind Exchange. Flowing from Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, Section 1031 exchanges are a key component of the investment real...
Presidential Electionhoosieragtoday.com

House Ag Chair Opposes Biden Tax Proposals

House Ag Committee Chair David Scott (D-GA) sent a letter to President Biden regarding his American Jobs Plan and American Family Plan. While he supports the historic nature of the plans, he’s unhappy with some of Biden’s tax proposals to help pay for the plans. Scott says the tax plan...
Personal FinancePosted by
MotorBiscuit

Does the Nissan Leaf Qualify for the EV Tax Credit?

Buying a new Nissan Leaf can be expensive, but so is purchasing a new EV in general. That said, the government wants Americans to buy EVs, so it offers a pretty significant tax credit to consumers. However, not all EVs are eligible for the credit. Here’s a look at whether the Nissan Leaf can get one.
U.S. PoliticsBenzinga

Passenger Rail Benefits From Biden's Proposed DOT Budget

More funding for passenger rail? Yes, please, according to President Joe Biden's proposed budget for the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) for next year. The proposed $4 billion budget includes a 35% increase in financial support for Amtrak as well as the creation of a new grant program aimed at modernizing and developing passenger rail service.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MyChesCo

Treasury: Administration’s FY2022 Budget Tax Proposals Will Promote Shared Growth and Prosperity

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen released the following statement:. “[President Biden recently released] his first Budget which makes historic investments that will help the nation recover from the pandemic and lay the foundation for shared growth and prosperity for the future. The FY2022 Budget proposes essential investments to prioritize infrastructure, clean energy, and research and development, providing a strong foundation for American job creation.
Economyharrisondaily.com

OECD head says Biden's global tax proposal is a game changer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The new head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Tuesday that he is “quietly optimistic” about reaching an international deal on taxing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Income Taxfox9.com

Biden's budget proposal: How it could impact your wallet

President Joe Biden proposed his $6 trillion budget on Friday, outlining his plan to rebuild America's infrastructure. It focuses on funding affordable housing, education and health care — while raising capital gains taxes on high-earning households. If passed, the budget would make sweeping changes to how the federal government issues...