Social media has been called “Web 2.0”. It’s the most powerful possible manifestation of the notion of “many to many communication”. That, of course, stands in contrast to “one to one communication” (a phone call), “one to many communication” (a podcast), and “many to one communication” (a vote, or feedback), which have all been around for a long time. “Many to many communication” has been mostly impossible until recently, and it has quickly taken up roost already as the dominant form of human interaction.