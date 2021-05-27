Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Kelli Potts incorporates lessons from her children into her classroom

By Kiera Kemppainen
thecentraltrend.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonors English 9 and AP Seminar teacher Kelli Potts found a surprising relationship between teaching and being a mother. Her students never influenced her into wanting kids; it was always something that Potts wanted to do. Potts got pregnant during her first year of teaching with her oldest daughter, Evelyn. Since she didn’t have much contact with students beforehand, there was no way for that to influence her.

thecentraltrend.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Camping#Gifts For Kids#English#Ap Seminar#Teaching#Students#Younger Kids#Daughter#Mother#Five Year Old Evelyn#Books#Three Year Old Tessa#Grace#Pregnant#Six Month Old Case#Approach#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Education
News Break
Biking
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsguideposts.org

A Life Lesson Learned from Her Son

I opened the freezer and shoved in the cake—a sheet cake with my son’s name in red and black frosting—the colors of the University of Georgia, where Laughlin, my youngest, would graduate in May. Except now there would be no graduation because of the pandemic. I had been looking forward...
Public HealthNewswise

Pandemic Teaching Transitions Back to Classroom with Lessons Learned

Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., June 8, 2021 -- The COVID-19 pandemic created numerous changes and challenges for many people. In the education field, teachers were asked to re-create lesson plans and student interactivity in a virtual realm, something many had never experienced. During the 180th Meeting of the Acoustical Society...
Kidstribuneledgernews.com

Gundersen doctor stops by Goodview Elementary to read her books to children

Jun. 9—Dr. Vivian Rider, a pediatrician at the Gundersen Winona Campus, stopped by Goodview Elementary School Wednesday morning to read books she has published to the early childhood students. The visit wasn't just about the children, though, as she also answered questions related to early childhood from the parents who...
Kidsmoneysavingmom.com

Free Children’s eBook: Sabita Finds Her Voice!

Don’t miss this free children’s eBook available today!. Today only (6/7), Amazon is offering a FREE download of the brand new children’s eBook Sabita Finds Her Voice!. This children’s book tells the story of a young girl with autism who is non-verbal and wishes to communicate with the world. It’s such a heartwarming, real-life story authored by the girl’s mother who is a licensed mental health counselor, behavioral analyst, and play therapist supervisor.
Madison County, KYRichmond Register

Finding ways to keep kids entertained

There is no doubt that we are all running out of ideas on how to keep our children entertained. This past year has been exceptionally challenging to find ways to entertain kids, but even during normal summers, you are going to have increased chances of hearing "I'm bored," since your children no longer have schoolwork to keep them busy.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Mom fights anti-White training in daughter’s kindergarten class: ‘They reduce everything down’ to skin color

Rhode Island mother Nicole Solas is taking action against her daughter’s school district for refusing to share information on race theory-based curriculum. Solas joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday to express her frustration with district management, and shared that school guidelines bar teachers from calling their students "boys and girls" and rethinks the American foundations of Thanksgiving.
Kidsstlmag.com

Foster your child’s creativity at Honeycomb’s summer art workshops

“I believe that creativity is a life skill that we need to problem-solve and to live our lives,” says arts educator Colleen Fitzsimmons-Wiviott. This summer, she’s teaming up with local children’s store Honeycomb (1641 Tower Grove) to foster kids’ creativity through small-group art classes. The first Buzz Art series—set for...
Family RelationshipsETOnline.com

Madonna and Her 6 Children Celebrate Her Dad's 90th Birthday -- See the Family Photo

Madonna's father Silvio's 90th birthday was a family affair. The pop icon shared a video montage of herself with her dad and her six children celebrating his birthday milestone on Friday. The video, set to The Stranglers' "Golden Brown," shows her children smiling and having a great time with their grandfather at his Ciccone Vineyard & Winery on the Leelanau Peninsula, as well as a photo of all of them posing together.
MinoritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Male teachers wear skirts to support students who got bullied for wearing 'feminine' clothing

Teachers of a Spanish school wore skirts to class after a boy was expelled for wearing a skirt to class. The teachers wore skirts to show their solidarity with the student and to establish the idea that clothes have no gender (#laropanotienegenero). The idea has turned into a movement with the aim of ending stereotypical gender norms. More and more teachers, who are men, are joining in the protest by wearing skirts to school. The movement started when 15-year-old Mikel Gómez, was expelled from his school in Bilbao before being referred to a psychologist for wearing a skirt, implying that he had mental issues.
Kidslc.org

Punished for Refusing to Tell Kids a Lie

A Virginia elementary school gym teacher has been suspended because he refuses to lie to the kids he dearly loves—he knows that boys are not girls and girls are not boys. And a Canadian father has been sentenced to six months in prison and $30,000 in fines for refusing to call his daughter a boy.
Mental Healththezoereport.com

The Important Mental Health Lesson Poppy Jamie Learned From Writing Her New Book

You may think that having an app and a podcast would be enough for mental health activist and entrepreneur Poppy Jamie, especially since they both reach people around the world with their expert-backed guides, advice, and rituals. However, you’d be wrong. Because, as of June 8, Jamie’s forthcoming book, Happy Not Perfect, is joining her growing multi-channel “tool kit” as yet another way to bring science-led help to anyone dealing with mental health challenges.