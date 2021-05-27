Kelli Potts incorporates lessons from her children into her classroom
Honors English 9 and AP Seminar teacher Kelli Potts found a surprising relationship between teaching and being a mother. Her students never influenced her into wanting kids; it was always something that Potts wanted to do. Potts got pregnant during her first year of teaching with her oldest daughter, Evelyn. Since she didn’t have much contact with students beforehand, there was no way for that to influence her.thecentraltrend.com