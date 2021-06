The New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce recently introduced new organizational branding, including a new logo and color palette. With the updated branding, the New Oxford Chamber’s goal was to modernize its logo while maintaining a connection to what makes the town of New Oxford unique. The town circle is located in the heart of New Oxford and remains an integral part of the Chamber’s new logo as it was in the previous logo. The new logo also includes a nod to New Oxford’s beloved fountain. The Chamber’s new color palette includes blue, red and gray. This palette ties in with Conewago Valley School District’s logo as well as the logos of two local municipalities – New Oxford Borough and Oxford Township. The new logo and branding was created by local graphic design freelancer Lauren Gorbey.