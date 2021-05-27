Cancel
Vivica A. Fox Says 50 Cent Is The ‘Love Of Her Life’

Vivica A. Fox says that 50 Cent is the love of her life and revealed what she thinks went wrong in their relationship. In an interview with VLAD TV, Vivica said that she met 50 back in 2003 at the Soul Train Music Awards. She said, "And then after that, his people got in touch with my people and next thing I know, we were on the phone and my birthday was coming up and he’s such a gentleman. He’s very generous. His—I know him as Curtis, always will, and the 50 Cent, those are his performing things and who he is as a man. So, I met Curtis.”

