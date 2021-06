Fresh off an AFC East title and an appearance in the AFC Championship game, the Buffalo Bills’ roster is stacked in year five of head coach Sean McDermott’s regime. The team comes into the 2021 season as among the most talented in the NFL. With such a well-stacked, veteran-laden roster, any of the newly drafted rookies and undrafted free agents may find it difficult to make positive contributions to the team, barring injury. Below, we take a look at which rookies—including a few undrafted free agents—should be expected make immediate contributions to the team, and which ones should expect to find themselves firmly planted on the bench.