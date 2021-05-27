Call Of Duty Veterans Who Worked On Modern Warfare And Infinite Warfare Leave Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is updated to a new version 1.38 on June 16 bringing Season 4 content as seen in the patch notes. As expected, this is a beefy update on all platforms. The average download size on all platforms is roughly 12GB for those who have Warzone installed on their systems. This is not a big surprise since there are a lot of new additions and changes as part of this update. You can read more on what has been fixed and improved in this update with the patch notes below.