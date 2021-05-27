Call Of Duty Veterans Who Worked On Modern Warfare And Infinite Warfare Leave Infinity Ward
Two prominent Call of Duty developers from Infinity Ward have left the studio to pursue what they are calling a "rare and exciting new opportunity." Narrative director Taylor Kurosaki and design director Jacob Minkoff left Infinity Ward earlier this year, though the news is only just becoming public now. "It was an honor to be a part of the studio for the last 7 years and we're so proud of what we created together with Modern Warfare and Infinite Warfare. We wish the team nothing but the best," they said in a joint statement.www.gamespot.com