Stitch Fix's (NASDAQ:SFIX) earnings report is always a good one to watch. The stock has been highly contentious since its 2017 IPO, and it almost always moves by double digits on its earnings reports. It's a popular short seller target, with 22% of its float sold short, but others believe the online styling service has disruptive potential thanks to its unique approach to selling clothes, using data science and algorithms to help curate its selections.