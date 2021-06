Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.