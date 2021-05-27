Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sleep researchers observe human minds 'saving memories in real time

Birmingham Star
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleep researchers have, for the first time, observed the human mind consolidating and storing memories in incredible detail, in real time, reinforcing existing ideas about the function and importance of sleep to human cognition. For decades, there has been a strong but poorly understood connection between sleep and the formation...

www.birminghamstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Sleep Spindle#Long Term Memory#Sleep Cycles#Sleep Patterns#Rapid Eye Movement
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

Controlling brain states with a ray of light

Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) The brain presents different states depending on the communication between billions of neurons, and this network is the basis of all our perceptions, memories, and behaviours. It is often considered a "black box", with difficult access for clinicians and researchers, as few limited tools are available to perform accurate and spaciotemporal studies on brain neuronal behaviour. Now, researchers from the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) in collaboration with August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS) and have added some light to the subject: they succeeded for the first time in controlling neuronal activity in the brain using a molecule responsive to light.
ScienceEurekAlert

Melatonin in mice: there's more to this hormone than sleep

Researchers at the RIKEN Center for Brain Science and the RIKEN BioResource Research Center in Japan, along with collaborators at the State University of New York at Buffalo, have created a mouse model that allows the study of naturally occurring melatonin. Published in the Journal of Pineal Research, these first experiments using the new mice showed that natural melatonin was linked to a pre-hibernation state that allows mice to slow down their metabolism and survive when food is scarce, or temperatures are cold.
SoftwareNew Scientist

Google has mapped a piece of human brain in the most detail ever

Google has helped create the most detailed map yet of the connections within the human brain. It reveals a staggering amount of detail, including patterns of connections between neurons and what may be a new kind of neuron. The brain map, which is freely available online, includes 50,000 cells, all...
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists say active early learning shapes the adult brain

An enhanced learning environment during the first five years of life shapes the brain in ways that are apparent four decades later, say Virginia Tech and University of Pennsylvania scientists writing in the June edition of the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience. The researchers used structural brain imaging to detect the...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover 84 new genes linked to dementia

In a new study from the University of Exeter, researchers found how genes are regulated in dementia, and they discovered 84 new genes linked to the disease. They analyzed data from more than 1,400 people across six different studies, in a meta-analysis. These studies had used brain samples from people who had died with Alzheimer’s disease.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers observe sound-light pulses in 2D materials for the first time

Using an ultrafast transmission electron microscope, researchers from the Technion—Israel Institute of Technology have, for the first time, recorded the propagation of combined sound and light waves in atomically thin materials. The experiments were performed in the Robert and Ruth Magid Electron Beam Quantum Dynamics Laboratory headed by Professor Ido...
tntmagazine.com

10 Major Advantages of Using Memory Foam Mattresses For A Better Sleep

Sleeping peacefully is linked with a better and sound sleep hence, looking over the specifications of your mattress is the real task now. If your old mattress is not giving you a good night’s sleep then it means that you need to change it. Memory foam mattresses are made specially...
Neuroscience News

How Taking Short Breaks May Help Our Brains Learn New Skills

Summary: The resting brain repeatedly and rapidly replays faster memories of what a person has recently learned and practiced. The more a person replays the memory during rest, the better they become during subsequent sessions where they practice their newly learned skill. Source: NIH. In a study of healthy volunteers,...
Mental Healthspectrumnews.org

Community Newsletter: Participatory research, burnout, sleep Kismet

Hello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. We’re starting this week with a study in Autism that looks at researchers’ views on and experiences of including autistic people in study decision-making. Laura Crane, deputy director of the Centre for Research in Autism and Education at University College London in the United Kingdom, tweeted a thread summarizing the results.
PhysicsScience Now

Observation of a prethermal discrete time crystal

You are currently viewing the abstract. Extending the framework of statistical physics to the nonequilibrium setting has led to the discovery of previously unidentified phases of matter, often catalyzed by periodic driving. However, preventing the runaway heating that is associated with driving a strongly interacting quantum system remains a challenge in the investigation of these newly discovered phases. In this work, we utilize a trapped-ion quantum simulator to observe the signatures of a nonequilibrium driven phase without disorder—the prethermal discrete time crystal. Here, the heating problem is circumvented not by disorder-induced many-body localization, but rather by high-frequency driving, which leads to an expansive time window where nonequilibrium phases can emerge. Floquet prethermalization is thus presented as a general strategy for creating, stabilizing, and studying intrinsically out-of-equilibrium phases of matter.
TV & VideosKCEN TV NBC 6

No, there’s no evidence that drinking lettuce tea helps induce sleep in humans

Chamomile tea, melatonin and warm milk are just some remedies people swear by to help them get to sleep. New to the insomniac remedy list — lettuce tea. The idea of drinking lettuce tea to help people get to sleep caused a stir in May on TikTok when @shapla_11 steeped a couple of fresh lettuce leaves in boiling hot water, while adding peppermint tea for extra flavor. The London-based TikToker’s video was so popular it received more than one million likes. At the end of the video, @shapla_11 claimed that the lettuce tea helped her finally get some much-needed shut-eye.
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover clue which could explain why early pregnancies fail

A new study into the early stages of embryo development could lead to a deeper understanding of why many pregnancies fail, researchers say.Scientists at the University of Cambridge identified key molecular events that occur within the second week of gestation, in one of the most critical phases of embryonic development.Between seven and 14 days after an egg is fertilised, scientists discovered that a group of cells outside the embryo called the hypoblast triggers the development of the embryo’s head-to-tail body axis — the initial step in the formation of the human body.The study, published in Nature says: “Failure of development...
ScienceThe Hill

Scientists have determined the oldest age humans can live to

Researchers studying the relationship between aging and the ability to cope with stress found that limits of a human lifespan lie anywhere from 120 to 150. Based on data collected from an iPhone app and medical records from volunteers in both the United States and United Kingdom, the study’s authors measured a subject's resilience to stressors.
ScienceScience Now

White matter and human behavior

You are currently viewing the summary. One of the most enduring themes in human neuroscience is the association of higher brain functions with gray matter. In particular, the cerebral cortex—the gray matter of the brain's surface—has been the primary focus of decades of work aiming to understand the neurobiological basis of cognition and emotion. Yet, the cerebral cortex is only a few millimeters thick, so the relative neglect of the rest of the brain below the cortex has prompted the term “corticocentric myopia” (1). Other regions relevant to behavior include the deep gray matter of the basal ganglia and thalamus, the brainstem and cerebellum, and the white matter that interconnects all of these structures. On page 1304 of this issue, Zhao et al. (2) present compelling evidence for the importance of white matter by demonstrating genetic influences on structural connectivity that invoke a host of provocative clinical implications.
Alaska Statealaskasleep.com

To Sleep, Perchance To Dream: Dream, Memory and the Brain

Understanding sleep is one of the last scientific frontiers. There are questions about why people even need to sleep. One of the most interesting areas of sleep study is all about dreams. Some people claim that you dream about whatever happened to you during the day, but that doesn't explain dreams of flying or falling. If you're interested in learning more about current research on dreaming, read on for answers about some of the most asked questions about the subject.