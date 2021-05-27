Cancel
Houston, TX

Drivers should anticipate increased traffic, greater delays as holiday travel volume expected to increase by 60 percent

By Hannah Trippett
cw39.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) According to AAA. 2.8 million Texans are expected to travel by automobile this Memorial Day weekend. AAA Travel is forecasting a substantial increase in the number of Texans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. As a reminder, AAA Texas advises drivers to expect increased delays on their commute and to plan their route. From May 27 through May 31, nearly three million people across the Lone Star State are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home, a 60% jump from last year. Of those three million Texans choosing to take a trip during the 5-day holiday weekend, 93% will be taking a road trip.

cw39.com
