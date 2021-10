Kentucky’s public universities are asking the Kentucky general assembly for regulatory relief legislation. A number of requests were spelled out last week before an interim legislative committee. Eastern Kentucky University President David McFaddin spoke on behalf of all postsecondary public institutions. Although difficult to quantify, McFaddin said these changes would produce savings. “There’s a lot of lag time and lost opportunity with a lot of these because many of them require documents, physical paper to be shifted from campus, across campus to the vendor, from the vendor back to campus, campus to Frankfort, back to campus. And obviously, time is money in that way,” said McFaddin.

