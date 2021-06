The U.S. Postal Service releases a stamp honoring the heroic but ill-treated soldiers.They fought for a country that didn't trust them. Back home, or in internment camps, they fought to bring that injustice to light. It's believed that only 10 of the "Nisei" Japanese American soldiers of World War II remain alive in the greater Portland area: of those 10, four were invited and one was able to attend a Monday, June 14, ceremony at the Oregon Historical Society, in celebration of the release of a U.S. Postal Service stamp honoring their sacrifice. The ceremony — "Go For Broke Soldiers:...