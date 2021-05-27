Cancel
Madison, WI

FedEx rolls out e-bike delivery in Madison

By Natalie Yahr
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re expecting a FedEx delivery, keep your eyes peeled: You package just might arrive on a bike. Madison is part of a FedEx pilot program testing whether electric bikes can help the company solve “common challenges associated with last-mile urban logistics, such as congestion, limited parking and low-emission zones,” company spokesman David Westrick told the Cap Times in an email.

