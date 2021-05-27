FedEx rolls out e-bike delivery in Madison

Tesco is launching Whoosh, a one hour delivery service that will bring groceries to your door almost before you have even closed down the app. It’s great rival Sainsbury’s already has its Chop Chop operation. Meanwhile Waitrose has teamed up with Deliveroo to bring groceries to customers in the blink of an eye, and there are a host of start-ups biking stuff around big cities from Weezy to Gorillas to Dija. There is perhaps no hotter sector right now than the Delivery Economy. Everyone wants a piece of a market that is exploding in size.