Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

7 Ways DocuSign Can Help K-12 Schools Do More with Less

eSchool Online
 28 days ago

The technological landscape is changing for K-12 schools. With higher expectations from parents, students, teachers, staff and partners, and limited resources to meet these changing needs, K-12 schools are looking for a way to make the most of their technology investments. DocuSign has helped many schools transition from paper to digital agreements, saving time and money. Transforming paper-based processes helps K-12s offer a better experience for students and families, while making staff more efficient. Here are 7 ways K-12 schools can accelerate key processes with DocuSign.

www.eschoolnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Schools#Docusign#More With Less
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
EducationABQJournal

Schools proved they can do it in a historic year

This remarkable school year is over, but it will not be forgotten. The pandemic year began with our students and teachers fully remote from one another. It segued into a hybrid schedule of remote and in-person, and it ended with full in-person learning available in all districts for families that were ready to send their children back. This steady progress did not happen by accident but as a result of hard, evidence-based work.
EducationAlestle

Summer school can be demanding, but there is help available

Summer classes can bring extra stress due to having condensed schedules. However, there are resources that can help. Stephanie Simpson, assistant director of online student services at the Office of Online and Education Outreach, said the best way for a student to avoid being overwhelmed is to prioritize and organize their time.
eSchool Online

What Innovations K-12 Schools Should “Keep” Post-Pandemic

The future of education is being determined right now, as schools continue to adapt to new models of virtual, hybrid, and in-person learning. Although a lot remains in flux, experts know that central to every model is our reliance on innovative technology. Join us, July 28th at 2 pm est,...
InternetGovernment Technology

How Cisco Helped K-12 Districts Tackle the Digital Divide

Ensuring student connectivity during virtual and hybrid learning has been among the most pressing concerns for K-12 schools throughout the pandemic. And as they continue to grapple with digital inequity hindering student participation, districts have looked to public-private partnerships to help narrow the digital divide. Though millions of students have...
Bernardsville, NJnewjerseyhills.com

More math, less Latin in Bernardsville schools

BERNARDSVILLE - Plans for more instruction in math but less in Latin, the hiring of a new subject supervisor, and a need for technological upgrades were among the topics at the Somerset Hills Regional Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, June 9. Board member Nicole Cooper, chair of the curriculum...
EducationBirmingham Star

4 ways to get more Black and Latino teachers in K-12 public schools

Black children are more likely to score higher on standardized tests and finish high school and want to attend college, and less likely to be suspended, if they have a Black teacher. Similarly, studies show that Latino students who have a Latino teacher are more likely to want to take advanced coursework.
Kidstheedadvocate.org

Common IEP Misconceptions and How to Support Your Child

Certain children all over the world have what is known as an IEP. In short, this document is used to outline the needs of students who struggle with learning disabilities. It usually contains the various accommodations and services that schools should provide these students. Even though these documents are so...
Schnecksville, PAlccc.edu

Professional Math Tutors (2 positions)

Tutors provide direct tutoring to LCCC students enrolled in courses for which the Tutoring Program offers assistance. They strive to meet students’ specific needs in coursework, to build students’ confidence, and to help students develop strategies for academic success, while offering them the tools to become independent lifelong learners. The LCCC Tutoring Program is actively seeking qualified candidates for our tutor pool.
EducationeSchool Online

3 ways to support teachers in flexible learning environments

Flexible learning environments have been a popular buzzword for a while now. Traditionally, flexible learning environments address the flexible use of the physical space as well as how time during classes might be used and how students are grouped during learning. Now, school leaders and educators also have to consider switching between in-person learning and remote learning, and how that applies to the learning environment in place.
Collegesecampusnews.com

Establishing a “new normal” for higher education after COVID-19

The past year of navigating the pandemic has accelerated many educational trends that had already been gaining speed. One of the trends most important for the future is blended learning. Blended learning combines face-to-face teaching and online instruction. It’s supported by a technology framework that helps teachers organize course content,...
Educationtheedadvocate.org

23 Ways to Improve Students Reading Comprehension Skills

Are you looking for strategies to improve students reading comprehension skills? If so, keep reading. 1. Get the learner to look for the keywords and main ideas when reading. 2. After reading a selection, have the learner have to verbally summarize what they have read. 3. Get the learner to...
Internetatoallinks.com

Why Online Education is the New Normal

Online education is becoming increasingly popular, especially since the pandemic hit in 2020. Online education has been around for a while, but for a long time, it wasn’t especially popular. That’s before the pandemic made everyone have one choice and one choice only for continuing their learning. This choice was working and learning from home. Schools had to teach all their students over a video call, and workspaces such as Google Teams thrived. The once hidden distance learning centre was now being widely researched on google and became highly popular.
West Long Branch, NJmonmouth.edu

M.S.Ed. in Supervisor of Educational Technology

As technology continues to change the delivery of education across the board, P-12 teachers have the opportunity to lead their districts into a new era of digitally enhanced teaching and create engaging and enriching lessons that bring learning to life. The M.S.Ed. in Supervisor of Educational Technology Program at Monmouth...
Educationlourdes.edu

Intervention Specialist Learning Outcomes

The Department of Education is committed to preparing students with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions needed to become competent, caring and qualified teachers and lead rich, meaningful lives. The curriculum and clinical & field experiences of the teacher education program are designed to provide students preparing to become teachers with...
EducationeSchool Online

4 steps to maximize summer learning

As we emerge from the darkness of closed school buildings, several studies have come out about the effect of the pandemic on student learning. “Learning loss” and “unfinished learning” are the main topics of conversation among educators, along with summer school programs and tutoring. Research points toward the importance of...
La Crosse, WILa Crosse Tribune

K-12 schools to receive COVID-19 testing support for 2021-22

With a COVID-19 vaccine unlikely to be approved for youth by the start of the 2021-22 school year, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are offering enhanced testing support for schools starting next fall. Through the federally funded testing program, K-12 schools will be connected with...
Collegesbendsource.com

The "Delta" in Higher Education

Throughout my career I've seen how a college degree gives a graduate the kind of agency over a future that was otherwise uncertain. In mathematics, "delta" represents a change in some quantity. For higher education, a measure of student success is the delta from the time a student enters college to the time they graduate with a degree. The more the delta, the more the change in the student's skill sets related to critical thinking, communication and commitment to lifelong learning, among other skills. The trouble with higher education is that this delta is not available to everyone. Barriers come from many places. Certainly, financial barriers are a common theme throughout higher education. However, there are many other barriers, and some are even more challenging than financial. Location of educational opportunities is also a major factor. Having opportunities in Central Oregon is critical for access to those who live here. Locally, however, access is also affected by the lack of available child care and affordable housing.