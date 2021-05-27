Using Electronic Signatures for Innovation in K-12 Education

In recent months, many school districts across the US needed to quickly develop back-to-school strategies that enabled remote learning and kept students and faculty safe. According to an analysis from Education Week, 74% of the 100 largest school districts and 49% of all districts opened with remote learning – affecting more than 9 million students. Hybrid instruction now is used in 27% of school districts, and 24% offer full in-person instruction. Remote learning and innovation in education will more than likely continue well into the future, and K-12 school districts now have the opportunity to streamline administrative processes to better improve the student-teacher experience, while also reducing regulatory burden (e.g. IEP/504 compliance) and risk. With back-to-school season officially behind us, now is the right time to develop long-term strategies for distance learning innovation in schools.