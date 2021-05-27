Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Hollywood Quick Hits: Marlon Wayans, Porsha Williams & More!

By Pulse of Radio
1063thegroove.com
 6 days ago

MARLON WAYANS CLAIMS 'SCARY MOVIE' FRANCHISE WAS STOLEN FROM THE WAYANS: During an interview with Kevin Hart's Comedy Gold Minds podcast, Marlon Wayans revealed that The Wayans' Scary Movie franchise was taken from them by the "evil" Weinstein Brothers, Bob and Harvey. Bob & Harvey Weinstein are the co-founders of Miramax Films and The Weinstein Company, which distributed the Scary Movie franchise. Marlon explained, “They were evil as f**k. We didn’t walk away from a franchise. They didn’t want to make our deal, and they snatched it. [The] Weinsteins did some really terrible, like ‘rape and pillage villages’-type of business… So it wasn’t that we ever walked away from our franchise that we created. It was taken, and us being the creatives that we are was like ‘All right, bet. F**k you, now watch what I create.'” He continued, “We probably should sue for hundreds of millions of dollars, because they probably owe us a s**t load of money. And maybe one day we will. But we didn’t walk away from our franchise–them n****s took it.” He added, “By the third one, they didn’t wanna pay the money–so they snatched it. We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it. Like n***a, I could write a book about this s**t. Like literally." (The Jasmine Brand)

www.1063thegroove.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Porsha Williams
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Lyrica Anderson
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
B. Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Stars#Comedy Gold#Porsha Williams More#Gold Minds#Miramax Films#The Weinstein Company#Dish Nation#The Jasmine Brand#Love Hip Hop#Love Hip Hop#Tv#Hits#Ol Girl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Rhoa News: Porsha Williams, Season 14 & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS BREAKS HER SILENCE ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH SIMON GUOBADIA. Porsha Willliams has broken her silence on her new relationship with Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. On the recent episode of Dish Nation, Williams revealed that she got engaged four days before Mother's day and was surprised by the reaction she got when she confirmed her relationship with Simon on social media.
Sex Crimes1063thegroove.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Oprah Winfrey, Dominique Walker & More!

OPRAH WINFREY OPENS UP ABOUT BEING MOLESTED AS A CHILD: During the first episode of AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See, Oprah Winfrey opened up about being molested by her older cousin as a child. The media maven started crying, saying, “At nine and 10 and 11 and 12 years old, I was raped by my 19-year-old cousin. I didn’t know what rape was. I certainly wasn’t aware of the word. I had no idea what sex was, I had no idea where babies came from, I didn’t even know what was happening to me.” She continued, “It’s just something I accepted." She added that the experience taught her "that a girl child ain’t safe in a world full of men.” She added, “The telling of the story, the being able to say out loud, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.”
Atlanta, GAsouthernillinoisnow.com

‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams shuts down pregnancy rumors amid engagement

No, Porsha Williams is not pregnant. While discussing the details of her recent engagement to Simon Guobadia with her Dish Nation co-hosts, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star shut down the speculation and rumors that she is expecting. “I’m not pregnant,” Porsha said after her co-host, Gary Hayes, asked about...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Somebody Call Hugh Grant, Real Housewives' Porsha Williams Is Planning Three Weddings And A Funeral With Simon Guobadia

When Porsha Williams revealed she was engaged to Simon Guobadia, the ex to one of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, it stirred up quite a bit of controversy. She broke up with her ex-fiancé and father of her child last year, and many accused her of rushing into this marriage after a month of dating with the pursuit of only Guobadia’s reported wealth. Now Williams is sharing more details about the upcoming nuptials, which sound a bit Hugh Grant-inspired. The Real Housewives shade master claims that actually three weddings, and a funeral, are in the works.
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

ICYMI: Porsha Williams, Mo’Nique & More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS REVEALS THAT SHE HAS FIANCE SIMON GUOBADIA'S MIDDLE NAME TATTOOED ON HER NECK: Porsha Williams has revealed that she tattooed her fiance Simon Guobadia's name on her. During a recent episode of Dish Nation, she said, “I got a tattoo, I think it’s a great way to show you love someone. I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck.” She added, "I think it’s a beautiful way to show you love somebody, it’s sweet.” (The Shaderoom)
CelebritiesE! Online

On The Scene: ICYMI, Here’s What’s Hot in Hollywood This Week

Keeping up with what's hot and what's not in Hollywood is certainly no easy feat. But fear not, we're here to help!. Keeping up with the who, what, why, how and when of Hollywood seems nearly impossible. What should I be watching? Where should I be wasting? What beauty product do I need in my arsenal? The possibilities are endless. But don't freak out because we're here to help.
TV & VideosEW.com

Tina Fey's Great News, Marlon Wayans comedy ordered at NBC

NBC has given series orders to Marlon Wayans’ comedy Marlon and Tina Fey’s Great News, EW has learned. The premise behind Great News? “Getting along with some colleagues can be rough, but working with your mom? That’s a whole other story. When Katie (Briga Heelan), an up-and-coming news producer, finds out her overbearing mom (Andrea Martin) has rejoined the workforce as an intern at the station where Katie works, it might just be the worst news ever. But, with her biggest cheerleader at her side, Katie might finally get the recognition she deserves.”
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Porsha Williams Celebrates Fiancé Simon Guobadia's 57th Birthday with 2 Extravagant Cakes

Porsha Williams went all out for her fiancé Simon Guobadia's 57th birthday!. Days after revealing she got her got her soon-to-be-husband's middle name tattooed on her neck, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, bought Guobadia not one, but two custom birthday cakes to celebrate the milestone. She shared a photo of Guobadia smiling next to the cakes — one of which was designed to look like a box of Cohiba cigars.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Porsha Williams Says She's Planning 3 Weddings and Announces 'The Pursuit of Porsha' Release Date

If anyone thought Porsha Williams would opt for something low-key for her upcoming nuptials, she would like them to know they're very wrong!. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed that she's planning not one but three wedding ceremonies when she and fiancé Simon Guobadia tie the knot. The reality star explained that Simon gave her the reigns to planning the ceremonies during an episode of Dish Nation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Marlon Wayans Celebrates His Daughter Amai's 21st Birthday with a Throwback Photo

Marlon Wayans had the sweetest words all laid out on social media as he honored his daughter Amai on her 21st birthday. The happy dad attached a warm father-daughter snapshot. Star comedian Marlon Wayans celebrated his daughter, Amai, on her 21st birthday. He shared a throwback photo on Instagram showing Amai as a toddler and their uncanny resemblance. The comic star gushed:
Celebritiesrealitytea.com

Marlo Hampton Doubts Porsha Williams’ Relationship With Simon Guobadia Is The Real Thing

Real Housewives of Atlanta went all the way escalando and Porsha Williams Stewart Almost McKinley Almost Guobadia will be headlining the tele novela next season. Porsha has her eye on the prize and that prize is a $1.25 million rock, honey. So what if Porsha’s love interest is the former husband of a former friend? Sure, they may or may not have been hooking up on the low since January of this year, despite claims to the contrary. At this point, Porsha needs her own dramatic theme music.