Creating a Paperless Future in K-12 Schools

By the end of May, a majority of American K-12 schools were at least partially open for face-to-face instruction, with every indication that come fall, schools everywhere would be "back to normal." This long-awaited shift comes after almost 18 months of teachers' unions and school districts placing their exaggerated perception of risk ahead of the well being and education of students. California, as usual, led the way in intransigence, with the L.A. Unified School District teachers' union demanding a wide array of policy changes before they would agree to reopen. The situation in Los Angeles was replicated in miniature across the nation—and many schools ended their year only partially returned to a normal schedule.