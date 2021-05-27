Allegiant begins new nonstop route from Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Allegiant just started a new service from the Asheville Regional Airport to Destin, Florida, via the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. “Just in time for summer vacation, we are thrilled to expand service to one of our most sought after destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We’re excited to offer our brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service for Asheville residents to access beautiful beaches and other outdoor activities at this unique Florida getaway.”my40.tv