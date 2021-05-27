Cancel
Whoopi Goldberg to headline Edinburgh TV Festival

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 27 (ANI): The Edinburgh TV Festival has set the first sessions for its 2021 event, with Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner Whoopi Goldberg unveiled as its headline star. As per Variety, the International Icon Interview with Goldberg will be one of the highlights of the 2021...

