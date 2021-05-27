Ellington selectmen condemn racism, discrimination in any form

ELLINGTON — The Board of Selectmen has condemned racism, intolerance, and discrimination in any form, and has issued a statement to that effect after working on it with members of the town’s Ad Hoc Committee on Diversity and Inclusion.

The statement, which was unanimously approved by the selectmen at a meeting on May 10, includes promises that elected officials will take steps to help all residents and visitors feel valued, safe, and heard; acknowledge and address racism, disparities and inequities as they occur; and evaluate policies and ordinances to ensure they guard against racial bias.

WHO: Ellington Board of Selectmen and the town’s Ad Hoc Committee on Diversity and Inclusion.

WHAT: Worked together on the final version of a statement condemning racism, intolerance, and discrimination.

WHEN: Unanimously approved by the Board of Selectmen on May 10.

“We encourage the Ellington community to continue to grow and thrive, working together to address racism in our community,” First Selectwoman Lori Spielman said in a written statement. “We encourage the respectful exchange of ideas from all members of our community with the objective of helping residents of Ellington understand they are part of an inclusive community that values racism.”

Last December, the ad hoc committee declared racism a public health crisis. In April, the committee submitted letters from each member to the selectmen detailing the importance of that designation and asking if the town would make the same declaration.

After working closely with the chair and co-chair of the ad hoc committee, Spielman said they decided it best to issue a statement.

“We were thinking about doing a proclamation declaring racism a public health crisis but a lot of people thought that designation was quite strong,” she said.

She explained that it was felt that the statement that was ultimately issued “was more effective and that people would read it and not just put it away in a file somewhere.”

The statement was a collaborative effort between the selectmen and the ad hoc committee. Trudie Luck Roberts, chairwoman of the ad hoc committee, said the wording of the statement is just shy of declaring racism a health crisis but, nevertheless, speaks strongly against racism.

“It does clearly state that the Board of Selectmen will support local and state inequities which we felt would suffice,” she said. “The selectmen recognize the inequality in health outcomes.”

The recent vote by the state Senate to declare racism a public health crisis — as many towns across the state have already done — and to convene a panel to challenge the issue puts Ellilngton in a prime position to help with the effort, Roberts said.

“Ellington is in place to serve on this panel,” she said.

What first brought the issue of racism as a health crisis to the attention of ad hoc committee members, Roberts said, was the murder of George Floyd, who is Black, last year by a Minneapolis police officer, along with the pandemic that disproportionately affected people of color.

“We did research, and gathered stories from community members,” she said. “We wanted to join hands with other communities that have done this.”