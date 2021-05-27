Upstate Indie Weddings presents Indie Weddings Buffalo Bridal Show at The Powerhouse

It is apropos that one of the first major public events coming to The Powerhouse is wedding-oriented. It’s also befitting that the person behind the finely-tuned, and expertly-orchestrated affair is one of Buffalo’s leading clothing designers, Ali Eagen. Aside from being a forerunner in promoting indie fashion regionally, Eagen has also been an outspoken voice in the world of weddings, by organizing numerous events over the years, hosted in some of Buffalo’s most prolific and celebrated settings. To that end, Eagen has now announced that she is ready to “re-power up” her wedding showcase – Upstate Indie Weddings.