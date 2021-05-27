Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Upstate Indie Weddings presents Indie Weddings Buffalo Bridal Show at The Powerhouse

By queenseyes
buffalorising.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is apropos that one of the first major public events coming to The Powerhouse is wedding-oriented. It’s also befitting that the person behind the finely-tuned, and expertly-orchestrated affair is one of Buffalo’s leading clothing designers, Ali Eagen. Aside from being a forerunner in promoting indie fashion regionally, Eagen has also been an outspoken voice in the world of weddings, by organizing numerous events over the years, hosted in some of Buffalo’s most prolific and celebrated settings. To that end, Eagen has now announced that she is ready to “re-power up” her wedding showcase – Upstate Indie Weddings.

www.buffalorising.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planning#Fashion Shows#Destination Weddings#Local Events#Event Space#Upstate Indie Weddings#The Buffalo Color Park#Upstate New York#Schoellkopf Powerhouse#New York State#Indie Fashion#Wedding Vendors#Downtown Buffalo#Indoor Outdoor Event#Numerous Events#Social Occasion#Clothing#Couples#Multiple Patios#Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Relationships
Related
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

FeedMore WNY puts out a 'sweet' call for help on Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are decreasing, but the need the virus has left behind is yet to be seen. Hunger experts and economists across the country anticipate the increased levels of food insecurity will remain for the next two to five years. This is where people can help FeedMore...
Buffalo, NYWKBW-TV

A sneak peek at the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside

Carima El-Behairy, director of operations for the Buffalo Heritage Carousel Inc. says she is excited to show off their new carousel ,which is actually, an old carousel. It was carved originally in 1924 in North Tonawanda. The Erie Canal open on May 17, 1821 and they are thrilled to honor...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Selfie WRLD Buffalo opens in the Boulevard Mall

AMHERST, N.Y. — If you are looking to snap that perfect picture, Selfie WRLD Buffalo offers the backdrop. The space opened in early May and it's already taking off. It's located inside the Boulevard Mall and it promises to give you some picture options you can't get anywhere else. There...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Degree Temps All Week And Buffalo Opens Two Indoor Pools

This looks like our first full week of 70 plus temperatures in Western New York. As a matter of fact if the forecast holds up we could be close to 80 by week's end. Coincidentally Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that two indoor pools in the City of Buffalo will reopen Today May 17, marking the first time these pools have been open since the beginning of the pandemic.
Erie County, NYwnypapers.com

Erie County bicentennial brew taps into tradition

Flying Bison Brewery’s ‘EC200 Parks and Rec Pilsener’ ready for market; Poloncarz, Herzog, members of EC200 committee join to tap first keg. √ Commemorative bottles to be added to collection at Buffalo History Museum. Erie County’s ongoing bicentennial celebration got a hoppy boost with the introduction of Flying Bison Brewery’s...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo

When city officials wanted ideas for a big new development to replace a parking lot on Ellicott Street in May 2015, only two local firms submitted proposals. This spring, when they asked for ideas to reimagine an aging three-level concrete parking ramp on Mohawk Street, they got six proposals – three times as many as before, and with participation from outside the Buffalo Niagara region.
Niagara Falls, NYwnypapers.com

NFMMC hosts pop-up vaccine clinics in partnership with NYS

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host pop-up vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week at the Portage Road Transportation Center, 1162 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced five new pop-up vaccination sites at Niagara...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
2 On Your Side

Face masks optional during Slow Roll community bike rides

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In response to the CDC's updated guidance about public gatherings, Slow Roll Buffalo says it is changing its face mask requirements. Starting at Monday night's Slow Roll, masks will now be optional during the ride. However, face masks will still be required before and after the free community bike rides. At this time, bicyclists will still be split into groups with staggered start times.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New Lovejoy bakery rep­re­sents American dream

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katie Blyashuk's new bakery is full of sweets and baked goods. Walk through the door, and you'll see cupcakes, brownies and baklava on a small counter next to the cash register. Look to the right, and you'll see a ton of cakes — some of them are...
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Buffalo Business First

Colored Musicians Club's $2M expansion heads to Buffalo Planning Board

A seminal moment in the Buffalo Colored Musicians Club's quest to expand its downtown landmark could happen when the Buffalo Planning Board meets May 17. That’s when the planning board directors will consider a request by the historic club to add 2,215 square feet and make renovations to the second-floor performance area. Most of the expansion focuses on adding an elevator to get patrons, artists and guests to the second floor, offices and a green room for artists.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get a Free 7-Day Pass from the NFTA with Your COVID-19 Vaccine

Yasmin Young talks with Helen from NFTA About Free 7-Day Pass. Today through Wednesday, May 19, 2021, you can visit one of five pop-up vaccination sites set up at NFTA-Metro hubs to get a free, single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. You do not need to set up an appointment. You'll also receive a free Metro Bus and Rail 7-Day pass, which can be used anywhere in the system, throughout Erie and Niagara counties.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.