Viroqua, WI

Viroqua High School Class of '21

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViroqua High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 1:30 p.m. May 29 at the football field (it will be moved to the high school gymnasium if inclement weather) Bretton Anderson, Cale Anderson, Kaylee Baker, Lauren Bankes, Tyler Bast, Leah Budnik, Hope Buster, Lauren Campbell, Blaine Conaway, Kaylee Congdon, Corinna Corelli, Lincoln Devine, Aaron Dobbs, Abigail Dregne, Hannah Eitland, Moriah Ellefson, Kiana Endicott, Brecken Fortney, Ella Funk, Morgan Gander, Olivia Gartner, Lucas Garvalia, Jolie Gelhaus, Jenevieve Getter, Benjamin Gillen, Levi Groom, Savanah Halverson, Kaden Hansen.

Viroqua, WI
Wisconsin Education
Lauren Campbell
#Football#Lincoln#Viroqua High School Class#Laurel High School
