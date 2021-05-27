Kodak Black Has One Question For Trae Young

Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks are currently enthralled in a highly competitive playoff series against the New York Knicks, and as a result, all eyes are on him to see if he can push his team to the second round. On Sunday, May 23, the star point guard scored two clutch points at the end of the game to lead the Hawks to a victory at Madison Square Garden, and ever since, Young has been the butt of many criticisms and jokes, from Skip Bayless to the NYC mayor Bill de Blasio.