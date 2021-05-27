Tua Tagovailoa: Mike Greenberg says Miami Dolphins signal-caller has most pressure of any NFL QB in 2021

Tua Tagovailoa knows he didn't have the best showing as an NFL rookie. It led to speculation the Miami Dolphins were still potentially in on drafting a quarterback atop the first round for a second consecutive year, but they instead doubled down on their belief in Tagovailoa's potential by reuniting him with former Alabama star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. And with that, the pressure increases on Tagovailoa to level up in his second season -- something he feels is on the horizon. He's not the only one carrying that optimism, by the way, with longtime Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker being another.