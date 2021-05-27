Cancel
Cobra Kai Season 4 Gives Karate Kid Fans First Look At Terry Silver's Return

By Sean O'Connell
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you thought things on Cobra Kai were painful enough for our cast members, the show just confirmed that iconic baddie Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is bringing his ponytail and his aggressive attitude to the fourth season of the popular Netflix program. And with this short first-look video comes the promise: “Now the real pain begins.”

