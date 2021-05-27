Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Joel Embiid Gives Us an A+ Celebration and an A+ Explanation: TRAINA THOUGHTS

By Jimmy Traina
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 17 days ago

1. Regular Traina Thoughts readers know we love celebrations. The more outrageous, the better. The more disrespectful, the better. The more original, the better.

So we want to give Joel Embiid a big hug this morning after he gave us a celebration Wednesday night that also paid homage to a couple of WWE superstars.

In the second quarter of the Sixers’ Game 2 win against the Wizards, Embiid took a nifty pass from Ben Simmons at the free throw line and soared toward the hoop for a running scoop shot while getting fouled.

After the shot was made, Embiid, laying on the ground, performed a series of gyrating hip thrusts combined with a hand gesture very familiar to WWE fans.

The celebration is actually better in GIF form.

No, this was not a tribute to Hump Day. After the game, Embiid explained the celebration was a tribute to WWE’s crotch-chopping Degeneration X.

We’re sure Shawn Michaels and Triple H are very proud of Embiid this morning, and rightfully so.

2. A fresh, brand-new episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast dropped Thursday morning.

First up is Peter Schrager from NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Schrager discusses the Aaron Rodgers situation and predicts Rodgers won't be back in Green Bay.

We also talked about Tom Brady as an NFL media personality when he retires and what the best role would be for him. Other topics include Schrager's new podcast, Flying Coach, with Rams coach Sean McVay; NFL offensive linemen chugging beer at various sporting events; and Brady's run-in with Larry David. We also power rank Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.

Following Schrager, Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport joins the podcast to talk about the Brooks Koepka–Bryson DeChambeau feud and the leaked video of Koepka that went viral following the PGA Championship. Rapaport also talks about his job as the "Tiger Woods Whisperer" and what covering Tiger is like.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

3. Speaking of the Koepka-DeChambeau feud I discussed with Rapaport on the SI Media Podcast, it continued Wednesday after TNT announced its next installment of The Match would take place July 6 and pit DeChambeau and Rodgers against Brady and Phil Mickelson.

4. Who knows whether Brady handles any of his social media or if his team runs it completely? Personally, I'd like to think Brady has better things to do than be on Twitter and make memes during the day, but if this was indeed Brady's own work after The Match was announced, then we should all just bow down to the GOAT.

5. In the least surprising news ever, sports viewership is bouncing back as the pandemic wanes.

6. I don't know anything about crypto, but Paul Pierce says he's just fine without ESPN, who fired Pierce last month thanks to it.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: It was 25 years ago today that Scott Hall invaded WCW's Monday Night Nitro to kick off one of the most important story lines in wrestling history.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Larry David
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Scott Hall
Person
Peter Schrager
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Sixers#Wizards#Gif#Nfl Network#Flying Coach#Golf Digest#Koepka Dechambeau#The Si Media Podcast#Tnt#The Match#Espn#Wcw#Traina Thoughts#Thoughts#Nfl Offensive Linemen#Explanation#Love#Wwe Superstars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Instagram
Related
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

There Were Some Great Reactions to the NBA Highlight of the Year: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. The Nets pulled off a wild and breathtaking play in their 123–109 season finale win against the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon. The play started with Blake Griffin catching a loose ball near the Cavs' free throw line and then flipping it no-look behind his back to Kyrie Irving, who immediately dished it to Mike James, who threw it off the backboard setting up Kevin Durant for a dunk.
NBAcyclonefanatic.com

MUSINGS: NBA Playoff primer for the disengaged basketball fan

Dec 10, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. Happy Monday, Fanatics!. This new week brings with it one of the best periods...
NBAYardbarker

Joel Embiid shouts out Sam Hinkie after Sixers clinch No. 1 seed

Joel Embiid never forgets about his forefathers. Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Orlando Magic on Friday. The star center celebrated the occasion by ending his postgame press conference with a shoutout to former GM Sam Hinkie and the “Trust the Process” motto.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Likely to play Sunday

Embiid (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic. The 27-year-old played through the non-COVID-19 illness Friday and delivered 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 23 minutes, and he continues to battle the ailment. The Sixers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so even if Embiid plays as expected he likely won't have a full workload.
NBANBC Sports

Clinching No. 1 a chance for Sixers to reflect, 'enjoy the second'

Joel Embiid wrapped up his postgame Zoom media session Friday night with Sam Hinkie’s friend and former boss by his side. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey had a request. “Give them a ‘Trust the Process,’ Joel,” Morey said. Embiid was happy to oblige. He even ad-libbed: “Sam Hinkie...
NBAnumberfire.com

Dwight Howard starting for 76ers Sunday in place of Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers forward/center Dwight Howard is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Joel Embiid is getting the regular season finale off with the No. 1 seed already locked up. As such, Howard will now step into a starting role down low to close out the year.
NBAYardbarker

Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Won't Play in Sixers' Season Finale vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers will look quite different on Sunday for the 2020-2021 regular-season finale. After defeating the Orlando Magic on Friday night for their 48th win of the 72-game season, the Sixers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference. So, as expected, they'll have a handful of players sit...
NBAphillyvoice.com

For Joel Embiid and the Sixers, No. 1 seed was years in the making

Most of the people involved in the Sixers' push for the No. 1 seed in the East were far away from Philadelphia when the rebuild began back in 2013. Even Joel Embiid, the crown jewel of the organization, was a year of losing away from joining the team that is now synonymous with his name.
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers clinch No. 1 seed with blowout win

For the first time in 20 years, the Sixers will enter the playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Their third chance at clinching the No. 1 seed was the charm as they beat the Magic on Friday night in Philadelphia, 122-97. Seth Curry scored 20 points on...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Tom Handy

Philadelphia 76ers Clinch the Number One Seed in the East

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Orlando Magic on Friday night and claimed the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. They beat Orlando 122 to 97 in Philadelphia. Not too long ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were the laughing stock in the National Basketball Association when they won 10 games. With this win, the 76ers secured the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. This gives them home court advantage where they have done well as compared to when they pay on the road.
NBAfastphillysports.com

PROCESS THIS: SIXERS LOCK TOP SEED WITH SLAM-DUNK WIN!

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Joel Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and the Sixers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic. Ben Simmons added 13 points and nine assists to help the 76ers improve to 48-23. Philadelphia could’ve clinched...
NBATrentonian

McCaffery: Fly-by-night connection to The Process isn't what these Sixers are about

PHILADELPHIA — Two hours before the 76ers would end a fulfilling regular season Sunday, a small airplane took a series of victory laps high above the Wells Fargo Center. Buzzing just loud enough to distract, the fixed-wing aircraft dragged a banner with a stock symbol followed by this thumbed-nose of a message: “Trust the Process.” Given that the financier was a movie-theater company run by a member of the Sixers' ownership group, as suggested by the “$AMC” designation, it was a spectacle that made sense on a few levels.
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Curry, Embiid help 76ers top Magic, clinch top seed in East

Joel Embiid and the 76ers are happy to have earned home-court advantage for the playoffs — but they are a long way from their goal. Seth Curry scored 20 points, Embiid had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Philadelphia clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 122-97 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
NBAhypefresh.co

76ers Clinched Number One Seed, First Time in 20 Years!

The Sixers have clinched the number one seed, first in the NBA Eastern Conference #HeretheyCome. Here they come, your 76ers. Clap your hands, Everybody! Despite the odds, the Sixers have clinched the number one seed, first in the NBA Eastern Conference. By that token, have home-court advantage. With only one game remaining, with Orlando Magic tonight at 7pm, there chances seem good. While, Magic has a win advantage over the sixers, the sixers seem to be heating up and usually have an upward trejectory when they get going. #HeretheyCome.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Breaking down the optimal playoff path for the Sixers to win the title

The regular season is over, and the Sixers have emerged triumphant in their battle for the No. 1 seed. It took until the season's final weekend to lock things up, but the job was finished. And as they wait for the play-in tournament to decide who they'll ultimately draw in the first round of the playoffs, Philadelphia has shown no fear in the face of uncertainty.