The Blair Witch Project is a Found Footage Masterpiece

The 1980 Italian exploitation film Cannibal Holocaust, directed by Ruggero Deodato, broke traditional cinematic conventions while creating major controversy following its release. Although camcorders, cell phones, and the like hadn’t been invented yet, the main character, an aspiring documentary filmmaker, uses a 16mm Bolex camera to much the same effect. But it wasn’t until 1999 that The Blair Witch Project shattered box office records for independent films, and with that, helped launch a new sub-genre of horror into the mainstream. Ever since there have been a number of imitators, and most have been surprisingly original in their own unique ways. A variety of genre themes have been experimented with via the handheld, found footage approach – incorporating everything from the Loch Ness monster, ghosts, zombies, the gulf war, alien invasions, demonic possession, online dating, and more. But we’ve never seen Trolls until 2010 when Trollhunter entered the realm of the mockumentary.