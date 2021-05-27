Fox News Vet Is Leaving The Five, But It's Not All Bad News For Fans

We've had our fun with the Friends of Fox over the years on the basis that the hosts are vectors for misinformation, brazenly propagandistic, and completely unable to deal with anyone that stumbles into their closed infotainment ecosystem to offer an unexpected point of view. But we gotta give the big ups where they're due: Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt have openly discussed how they got vaccinated, and are happy about it, on-air. Compared to the Just-Asking-Questions anti-vaxxer crap coming out of Fox News primetime thanks to irredeemable freaks like Tucker Carlson—and where's your money on whether or not Tucker himself has been Pfizered up?—the Friends are looking very admirable indeed.