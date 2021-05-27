Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Fox News Vet Is Leaving The Five, But It's Not All Bad News For Fans

By Nick Venable
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just as broadcast networks are dealing with lots of moving parts as we go from TV finale season to the summer schedule, similar change-ups are happening over at Fox News. Just days after handling the hosting switcheroo over on Fox & Friends, The Five's longtime co-host Juan Williams announced he was stepping down from the daily discussion series going forward. But for anyone worried, he confirmed that he is not vacating the highly viewed network altogether as others have before.

www.cinemablend.com
View All 20 Commentsarrow_down
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Juan Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Tv#Fall Tv#Television Shows#Fox News Vet Is Leaving#Fox Friends#Covid#Daily Beast#Cajun Country#The Five#Fox News Viewers#Tv Finale Season#Episodes#Talk Shows#Broadcast Networks#In Studio Tapings#Remote Tapings#Nyc#Liberal Cohosts#Home#Stepping Down
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
Related
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Fox News Announces Prime Time Shows Will Stream on Fox Nation

Fox News announced Tuesday that it will offer its popular prime time opinion lineup on its streaming service Fox Nation. Starting June 2, Fox News Primetime All The Time will allow subscribers to view episodes of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Ingraham Angle the day after they first air.
EntertainmentAdWeek

Trey Gowdy, Dan Bongino Will Host New Weekend Shows on Fox News

Fox News has announced some significant moves on the weekend programming front. Trey Gowdy will host a new Sunday evening program at 7 p.m. ET, beginning in early June. Gowdy will break down the latest legal and political news from across the nation and offer his perspective. The program will also feature timely, solution-oriented interviews with decision makers and Washington insiders.
TV & VideosMedia Matters

Fox & Friends is a ticking time bomb for advertisers

Fox News innocently markets its long-running morning show Fox & Friends as “the latest news, political and entertainment headlines'' alongside “a variety of topical discussions.” But such a deliberately simplistic description obscures the toxicity churning through Fox & Friends, with examples as grave as sexual harassment and white nationalism, and as simply embarrassing as a 57-year-old host getting short with a sixth-grader who expressed mild disapproval of former President Donald Trump.
TV & VideosPosted by
Fox News

FOX NATION TO STREAM FOX NEWS CHANNEL’S TOP-RATED PRIMETIME LINEUP WITH “FOX NEWS PRIMETIME ALL THE TIME”

NEW YORK – May 25, 2021 — FOX Nation will now offer FOX News Channel’s (FNC) hit primetime opinion lineup on-demand via FOX News Primetime All The Time, where subscribers will be able to access full video episodes the following morning, announced Jason Klarman, President of FOX Nation. Beginning Wednesday, June 2, episodes of FNC’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity and The Ingraham Angle will each be made available the next day for on-demand viewing.
TV & Videosmediaite.com

WATCH: 7-Year-Old Reporter Makes Cable News Debut, Interviews Fox’s Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer on Their Own Show

Seven-year-old aspiring journalist Emmy Eaton, of the website EastIdahoNews.com, made her cable news debut Monday during a fun (though briefly technically challenged) segment on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom. Dana Perino, who Eaton had previously interviewed, introduced Eaton to America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer, saying that the young interviewer wanted to...
TV & VideosMarietta Daily Journal

Fox News liberal analyst Juan Williams is leaving 'The Five'

Juan Williams, the lone liberal voice on the "The Five," announced Wednesday that he is leaving the popular Fox News roundtable program. Williams, whose final appearance as a regular was on Wednesday, told Fox News that he wanted to remain in Washington, D.C. after learning that the network wanted all members of "The Five" to return to the program's midtown Manhattan studio on June 1.
Musicthefocus.news

Where is Jedediah Bila going? Fox News anchor leaves network this May 2021

Fox News viewers are wondering ‘Where is Jedediah Bila going?’ as the anchor makes her departure from the network this May 2021. Jedediah Bila, 42, has been a regular on Fox News since 2018. Jedediah first joined the network in 2013, later departing in 2016 to move to ABC’s The View. Two years later, Jedediah was back on Fox as a contributor. In April 2019, Jedediah was named a permanent co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend.
TV & VideosFox News

Fox News @ Night - Monday, May 24

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Fox News Channel

Showing 1 - 15 of 709 articles tagged "Fox News Channel" Rick Santorum tells Sean Hannity his CNN firing was due to "cancel culture" The conservative political pundit and former U. Posted Tuesday 5/25/21 at 1:43PM EDT. Fox News' primetime lineup will be available to stream on Fox Nation. Beginning...
TV & VideosEsquire

Is This the Sound of Redemption for Fox & Friends? No. But We'll Take It.

We've had our fun with the Friends of Fox over the years on the basis that the hosts are vectors for misinformation, brazenly propagandistic, and completely unable to deal with anyone that stumbles into their closed infotainment ecosystem to offer an unexpected point of view. But we gotta give the big ups where they're due: Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt have openly discussed how they got vaccinated, and are happy about it, on-air. Compared to the Just-Asking-Questions anti-vaxxer crap coming out of Fox News primetime thanks to irredeemable freaks like Tucker Carlson—and where's your money on whether or not Tucker himself has been Pfizered up?—the Friends are looking very admirable indeed.
Festivaltvnewscheck.com

Fox News Media’s Proud American Franchise Returns For Memorial Day

Fox News Media’s Proud American will kick off its eighth year celebrating the United States’ armed forces and those who have served by highlighting American heroism across the organization’s platforms, including Fox News Channel, Fox News Audio and Fox News Digital. In commemoration of Memorial Day, the series will feature...
Presidential ElectionMedia Matters

Fox News’ fearmongering about critical race theory is all about the midterm campaigns — and now the network is admitting it

Right-wing media and Republican politicians have been railing against the teaching of critical race theory — a broad academic discipline that seeks to explore how the history of racism in America still has an effect on modern life and society — and attempting to depict this simple concept as an imminent threat to the country, and an insidious effort to “warp the minds of American children” and make them feel guilty for “being born white.”