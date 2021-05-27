Report: Tennessee Titans 'long shot' to land Julio Jones
The pursuit of Julio Jones is officially underway across the NFL after the All-Pro wideout said this week he's done with the Atlanta Falcons during a bizarre phone call that was broadcasted live on Fox Sports from Shannon Sharpe's cell phone. The teams reportedly most interested in the former Alabama star's services include the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, but one of those franchises has already had preliminary discussions, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.247sports.com