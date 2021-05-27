Lady Gaga Joins Lisa Kudrow to Sing “Smelly Cat” on Friends Reunion Special: Watch
After over a year of pandemic-induced delays, Friends: The Reunion has finally arrived on HBO Max. Just like the classic sitcom did, the special welcomes on a number of celebrity guests, ranging from host James Corden to BTS to Tom Selleck. One of the biggest names to join the original cast on the recreated Friends set is Lady Gaga, who sits on the Central Perk couch with Lisa Kudrow to sing “Smelly Cat”.consequence.net