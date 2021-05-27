Lady Gaga Joins Lisa Kudrow to Sing “Smelly Cat” on Friends Reunion Special: Watch

Fresh off the Friends reunion, Lisa Kudrow is the first cast member to be announced for Disney+'s upcoming musical comedy Better Nate Than Ever. The film is being produced by Marc Platt, who has been behind recent hits such as Mary Poppins Returns, La La Land and the newly released Cruella. The news was revealed by Deadline.com, and it is the first mention of who will be starring in the production, which began casting earlier this year. While noted as a musical, and casting calls going out for two children with the ability to sing, it is thought that Kudrow will not be joining in any of the singing.