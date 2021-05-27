Southampton reveal their classy new Hummel home shirt
Southampton have revealed their brand new home shirt, manufactured by Hummel - and it's an absolute beauty. This shirt celebrates 20 years at St. Marys and intriguingly, it includes the latest AR technology embedded within the shirt. Fans will be able to scan parts of the shirt to unlock exclusive content including a 3D augmented reality version of Saints club captain, James Ward-Prowse who comes to life through your smartphone. Because why wouldn't you want that?www.fourfourtwo.com