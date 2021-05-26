Cancel
Court orders Shell to cut carbon emissions 45% by 2030

By Laureen Fagan
sustainability-times.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil major Royal Dutch Shell must reduce its carbon emissions by 45 percent by the end of 2030, according to a landmark ruling by the Rechtspraak court in The Hague on Wednesday. It’s being celebrated across the globe by climate advocates who filed the suit and millions who support them.

www.sustainability-times.com
