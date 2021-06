Since Nvidia lifted the veil on the first three graphics cards in the Geforce RTX 3000 series in September 2020, the rumor mill has been talking about the RTX 3080 Ti, as a replacement with additional memory and core. In recent months, the data has become more realistic and it is a bad secret that the Ti version is equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory and 10240 CUDA cores. The launch date has been pushed back on several occasions, but the latest show is June 3 – in the middle of the Computex digital trade fair.