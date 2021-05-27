Atlanta to get nearly $171M in funding to address public safety, other community needs
ATLANTA (CBS46) – The City of Atlanta has been allocated nearly $171 million in American Rescue Plan funds, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday. “The City’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds will be used to address our most pressing needs, including significant investments in public safety and rental assistance for our residents,” Bottoms said. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for prioritizing the needs of communities across America.”www.cbs46.com