India's women cricketers have been told they will receive their share of the prize money from last year's T20 World Cup by the end of the week. The news comes after Telegraph Sport revealed that the 15-strong India’s women’s squad has not yet been paid the $500,000 (£350,000) prize money owed to it by the Board of Cricket Control for India for finishing runners-up at the T20 World Cup, which finished more than 14 months ago.