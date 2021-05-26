Cancel
Video Games

Best Fortnite collaborations ever

By Zackerie Fairfax
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite is known for its collaborations with movies, tv shows, internet personalities, and even other video games. But which of them can be deemed the best Fortnite collaborations ever. Fortnite started its crossovers small with a skin that somewhat resembled John Wick in Chapter 1 Season 3. This unofficial collab...

Video GamesIGN

Fortnite is Teasing a Collaboration With Brandon Sanderson's Mistborn Fantasy Novels, Author Reacts [Update]

Update: And here's the official tweet. Update: Brandon Sanderson confirmed the news in a post on Reddit. Well, it's finally out! Yes, we're doing Kelsier in Fortnite. So what's going on behind the scenes? Well, Donald Mustard (director of Fortnite) is a friend of mine. We worked on Infinity Blade together back in the day. So, he asked if I was interested in sticking Kelsier into the game--and I thought it was cool. So we've been working on that for a few months. Like I said (and several of you confirmed in this thread) it's not something I expect my general fanbase to go crazy over — but it's nifty, and I hope it will be fun for those of you who enjoy both properties. It's also been a blast to work with the Fortnite team. They'll release more, but don't expect a huge crossover event. It's just a little fun thing that I'm doing with my friend, who happens to have accidentally made one of the most popular games of all time.
Video GamesDen of Geek

25 Best RPGs Ever Made

It’s almost cruel to talk about the best RPGs ever made. Not only is it the kind of topic that inspires especially heated debates, but even a shortlist of the greatest RPGs ever may leave you desperately trying to find the time to somehow play them all. Then again, the...
Video GamesInverse

The best way to get abducted by aliens in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 7 is just around the corner, and that means things are starting to get weird around the Island. Shortly after the Item Shop refreshed Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. Eastern, fans noticed some seriously abnormal occurrences at Risky Reels. Stand there long enough, and you just might be sucked up by a UFO.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Fortnite’s season 7 rolls out a kitschy alien invasion

Fortnite is being invaded, and no, not just by musicians with tween appeal. This time, it’s aliens, thanks to Epic Games’ season 7 launch. Hey, at least they brought cool stuff in the accompanying battlepass. Wait, is that Superman? And Rick from Rick and Morty? Best not think about internal logic too hard.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass Explained: What Are Battle Stars and How Do You Unlock Skins?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is finally here, but the highly-anticipated Battle Pass uses a new system with Battle Stars that players may not be used to. Instead of offering a linear progression from level 1 to level 100, the new Battle Pass lets you pick and choose which rewards you want to earn in whichever order you want to earn them. You’ll still be able to earn every reward by the time you reach tier 100, but you can get certain items earlier if you really want them. Here’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass, including how Battle Stars work and how to unlock new skins.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Adds New Weapons, Customizable Skins, Superman, More

Christmas comes but once a year unless, of course, you’re a Fortnite player. Every three months, Epic Games deploys its next major update for the battle royale, each of which bears gifts (albeit unwrapped) in the form of playable content, earnable cosmetics and a weekly unfolding story. And in stark contrast to the prehistoric theme of Season 6, today’s bumper patch marks the beginning of an alien invasion on the shores of Apollo Island.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Invasion has Begun

Game company Epic Games has started its newest season for popular battle royale Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 7: Invasion involves flying UFOs and some weird collaborations with Rick and Morty, and Superman. These UFOs are above certain POIs in each match and shooting down one will give players a chance to pilot it and use it for attack others.
Video Gamesvgr.com

Fortnite Season 7 Guide: How to Level Up New Battle Pass

Epic Games has added a lot of new things to Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Season 7. As it was previously predicted, the new season has an alien theme and it has also brought a completely new Battle Pass system. Furthermore, the game developer has added new weapons and items, and this Fortnite Season 7 guide will help you with understanding the new Battle Pass.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

How to get Battle Stars and use them in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 has finally arrived and brought with it an overhauled Battle Pass where you earn Battle Stars to spend on cosmetic items of your choosing, so here’s how to earn and use them. Aliens have taken over the Fortnite Island in Season 7, bringing significant map changes, flyable...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite Season 7: All NPC Locations

Find out the location of all NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7. The alien invasion in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 has begun. It should come as no surprise that Epic Games kept many secrets to themselves, which made much of the latest update unexpected. New alien weapons, flyable UFOs and new locations are just a few of the differences between Season 5 and 6. However, some aspects remained the same or a tad different.
Video Gamesfortniteinsider.com

New Fortnite Season 7 Map Leaked (Chapter 2)

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map has been leaked during downtime. We know what we’re in for in Fortnite season 7. We can drive UFOs around and pick and and throw objects, we have a Rick skin from Rick & Morty as well as a Clark Kent Superman Fortnite skin.
Video Gamesfortniteintel.com

When Fortnite Season 7 ends and Season 8 starts

Fortnite Season 7 is here, but fans are already wondering when does Season 8 start. Here’s everything we know so far. Leading up to the launch of Season 7, Epic Games went all out to hype up the launch of the new season. Mysterious DVDs followed by various ARG puzzles kept fans hungry for more. If real world events weren’t enough, players randomly started to get abducted by aliens during matches.
Video Gamesfortniteintel.com

How to get the Rick Sanchez skin in Fortnite

Rick Sanchez from the popular cartoon Rick & Morty has made his way into the world’s most popular Battle Royale. Here is how to get the Rick skin in Fortnite Season 7. Grandpa Rick is part of the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass which means players will have to work a little bit to get him. Luckily, players who have an active Fortnite Crew subscription will already have access to this season’s Battle Pass.