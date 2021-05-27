Cancel
Samsung will provide a big upgrade for the Nintendo Switch Pro

By Adnan F.
SamMobile
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been four years since the Nintendo Switch has been on the market. It has proven to be one of Nintendo’s best-selling consoles. So it goes without saying that a lot of people are looking forward to its successor. Reports suggest that the successor will be called the Nintendo Switch...

Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Probably Getting Revealed Before E3 Showcase

According to a new report, it could be possible that the newest Nintendo Switch Pro will be shown ahead of E3 2021. Media outlet Bloomberg has reason to believe that the Pro version will be announced soon and it might happen today or the next. It could be released sometime in September or October 2021 and will be sold together with the cheaper Switch Lite. The current Switch model will be phased out over time.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Reported Nintendo Switch Pro might come with USB 3.0 and a new stand

It seems like we have been talking about the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro for quite some time now. Rumors have begun to swirl up heavily this past week after a huge report from Bloomberg was dropped, stating that the new device would release later this year. Another report said the new device will get a few welcomed additions that some fans may be happy to hear.
Electronicsava360.com

iPhone 13 Series Camera Changes, Nintendo Switch Pro Date & more!

Video Sponsored by NordVPN. Go to https://nordvpn.com/pocketnow70 or use coupon code pocketnow70 to get a 2-year plan plus 1 additional month with a huge discount!. Disclaimer: Our links may earn a commission. Full Lists - Apple’s 2021 iMac with M1 chip, LG monitors, headphones and more are also on sale...
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Upgraded Nintendo Switch could be released soon but fans should expect a higher introductory price for the next-gen "Pro" console

An article from Bloomberg has shared some information about the new Nintendo Switch that many believe will be delighting fans at some point in 2021. The report agrees that an upgraded console should make an appearance this year, arguably earlier than many thought. It’s possible the next-gen Switch could be announced before E3 (June 12-15) with parts being shipped for assembly in July. Bloomberg opines that this could lead to a release for the upgraded Nintendo Switch at some point in September, when it would be sold alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Amazon Mexico lists New Nintendo Switch Pro before quickly deleting it

Information for the elusive Nintendo Switch Pro continue to thrive. A Bloomberg report indicated the supposed console may be released as soon as September, likely costing more than the current Switch’s $299 price tag and expected to be revealed sometime before E3 2021. Eurogamer has corroborated the report. To add more fuel to the fire, Amazon Mexico decided that it would be a good idea to post a listing for a “New Nintendo Switch Pro.” Then it was quickly taken down, and no price or release date was included.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Report: Nintendo Switch Pro may be out in September, priced above $299

Bloomberg is still rolling with Nintendo Switch Pro rumors and reports, this time dropping a pretty big one: the new, more powerful console may be released as soon as September. Additionally, it is likely to cost more than the current Switch model’s $299 price tag, will begin assembly as soon as July, and may even be revealed ahead of E3 so that publishers can showcase all of their in-development Switch games.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Nintendo doesn't need a Switch Pro to keep winning the console race

Once upon a time, Nintendo competed with the likes of Sony and Sega and eventually companies like Microsoft. Those days have long since passed, not because Nintendo fell behind in the gaming business, though it did have a few rough years following the Wii U. It's because Nintendo now exists fully in a league of its own, distinct from the binary of PlayStation versus Xbox and straddling a unique line between mobile, portable handheld and home console. The secret to its success is the astounding resilience of the Switch.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

New Details About the Nintendo Switch Pro Have Leaked

We’ve all been on the edge of our seats since Bloomberg reported on a possible Nintendo Switch Pro release date. Now, the Spanish newsletter Vandal has leaked several details of the reported new design. The information on the new, updated Switch hardware was gathered from a Chinese accessory manufacturer. Only time will tell how accurate the leak is, but in the meantime, let’s take a look. According to Vandal, the overall console size will about the same as the original Nintendo Switch, featuring a borderless screen that will provide a display up to 7 inches bigger. We don’t yet know the resolution of this screen, but when plugged into the TV, the console will support 4K output. That sounds pretty excellent, but what else does it have to offer?
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Pinpointing where Nintendo Switch Pro would fit (or not) in the industry

The Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever official name it receives) might be the best worst-kept secret in gaming history. Rumors of the system have been swirling since the Switch’s earlier days. Bloomberg in particular has been sounding the alarm, revealing all sorts of details such as the system allegedly featuring a better screen, more power, and a higher price tag.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Nintendo Switch Pro will likely be unveiled ahead of the E3 showcase

According to a new report, it could be possible that the latest Nintendo Switch Pro will be shown before E3 2021. Media channel Bloomberg has reason to believe that the Pro version will be announced soon and it could happen today or the next. It could be released sometime in September or October 2021 and will be sold along with the cheaper Switch Lite. The current Switch model will be phased out over time.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

PowerA's Fusion Pro Is A Great Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch

When the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, players were given a choice of how they wanted to play with Nintendo's fledgling hybrid system. However, those who wanted a better gamepad experience than the Joy-Cons could offer needed to pick up the official Switch Pro Controller, which better emulated the traditional offerings from consoles like the Xbox One. In the time since the system's launch, we've seen a few companies attempt to deliver a competent third-party experience, but to this point, most (if not all) have fallen short of Nintendo's first-party offering. One of those companies, PowerA, has pulled out all the stops, finally giving the first-party Switch Pro Controller a run for its money.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Nintendo Switch Pro Release Date, Price And Specs Leaked – Report

The Nintendo Switch Pro expected to be unveiled before E3 2021, a report says. This is reportedly to give publishers a chance to show off their games on the new hardware during their E3 showcases. The original Nintendo Switch is likely to be phased out once the new game console...
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Nintendo Switch Pro with an OLED Display May be Revealed During E3 2021

Insiders claim that the next-generation Nintendo Switch Pro is going into production this July, with a release date some time in September, which means that it will most likely be revealed during E3 2021 (June 12-15). According to Bloomberg, it will be slightly more expensive than the original console ($299), but will still be offered alongside the Switch Lite. Some of the new features include a 7-inch OLED panel made by Samsung as well as NVIDIA DLSS support. Read more for a video and additional information.