Acer ConceptD 5 hands-on review: A Dell XPS 17 killer?

Realme X7 Max is India’s first phone with the Dimensity 1200 processor. It is better than the Realme X7 Pro while being cheaper. The trend of affordable smartphones started last year as we witnessed a big price jump in the premium space majorly thanks to the Snapdragon 5G processors. This also created a void in the sub Rs 30,000 space which was first occupied by OnePlus with Nord and later on it was followed by the Realme X series, Samsung with its M series, and so on.