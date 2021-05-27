Acer ConceptD 5 hands-on review: A Dell XPS 17 killer?
The Acer ConceptD 5 is a herculean, 16-inch workstation for professional content creators with powerful internals, but I’m concerned about its thermals. The Acer ConceptD 5 — powerful and pricey with a picturesque panel — is poised to land on our best laptops for photographers and best laptops for video editors pages. The ConceptD 5 comes with beastly, herculean internals that’ll make professional content creators and gamers salivate: an octa-core 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU. The 16-inch, 3K display is another alluring selling point with its purported 100% DCI-P3 coverage and impressive color accuracy.www.laptopmag.com