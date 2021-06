The Aspire 5 has long been a staple in the budget laptop market, allowing casual users to get their hands on a laptop that can tackle productivity work, streaming, email, and web browsing. I last used an Aspire 5 in 2017, and needless to say, the product line has come a long way since then with a far more modern look and updated performance hardware. I now have one of the latest Aspire 5 models in for review, with product number A515-56-34A3. Has Acer made another budget winner? I've been using the Aspire 5 for about a week to see whether it's worth your money.