newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

SypherPK, Loserfruit, and other Fortnite Creators receive mysterious DVDs of Crop Circle footage

By Zackerie Fairfax
fortniteintel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust after Fortnite update v16.50 revealed an impending alien invasion, content creators started to receive mysterious DVD players containing DVDs of crop circle footage. Fortnite v16.50 threw players a curveball once dataminers revealed that aliens would be invading the game. Starting towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 6, UFOs will randomly abduct players and teleport them to different locations on the map. There are also various quests that point towards the existence of extraterrestrial lifeforms.

fortniteintel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loserfruit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#The Creator#Dvds#Content Creators#Live Footage#Gaming#Twitch Creative#Square Footage#Sypherpk Loserfruit#V16#Twitter#Fortnite News#Kbm#Fortnite Tech#Mysterious Dvd Players#Crop Circle Footage#Dvds#Portable Dvd Players#Featured Creative Maps#Alternate Reality Teasers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesthegameroof.com

Fortnite: How to Get the Shadow Ruby Skin Free

Street Shadows Challenge Pack is now available in Fortnite, offering players a free Shadow Ruby skin and other rewards. To get the skin and other items, there are some simple challenges that you need to complete. This package is currently available on PC only. There is no information on whether...
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Ninja Made $5 Million Income in a Month From Fortnite Creator Code

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is one of the most prominent content creators in the game industry, known across the world and even to those who aren’t gamers themselves. As such, he has made a lot of money during his career, but quite a bit, specifically, from the Fortnite Support a Creator program.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Where to destroy sandcastles in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6 week 10's challenges are here, and players have another opportunity to earn a ton of bonus XP. There's the usual assortment of quests, but one in particular is asking you to visit a specific location and let out your inner bully. This week, Epic wants you to...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: Epic Games Will Revoke Support-A-Creator Codes For Stolen Creative Maps

Fortnite’s developers double down on preventing and punishing island impersonation. Plagiarism in Fortnite Battle Royale’s Creative Mode has taken on a life of its own as of late. Even Epic Games is taking notice, releasing a blog post to explain what is “okay” and “not okay” in terms of map creation. Dubbing the plagiarism as “Island Impersonation,” Epic looks to make a clear distinction between preventing creators from falling into a trap and potentially suffering severe consequences.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite’s Story Needs To Start Closing Some Mystery Boxes

Say what you like about Fortnite (and everybody has something to say about it, if the last four years are anything to go by), but Epic has certainly kept a lot of their players invested as time has gone on. Whether through the hook of perfecting its countless mechanics, enjoying the constant content churn, or diving into the world’s surprisingly deep lore, Fortnite has lasted the distance over the years admirably well.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Receives New Screenshots and Loftwing Footage

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is bringing the divisive action-adventure title to the Switch in less than two months, and divisive or not, there’s many series fans out there who’re eager to jump into the game, either to give it another go or experience it for the first time and see how it fares now. Ahead of that, Nintendo has started releasing promotional material for the game, including screenshots and gameplay footage (via Nintendo Everything).
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite Season 7: Streamers Receive A Mysterious DVD In A Supposed Viral Marketing Campaign

ESTNN breaks down the latest developments on Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7. A survey of Fortnite Battle Royale's 80 million monthly players might not have landed on aliens as the theme in Chapter 2 - Season 7. With just two weeks remaining until Epic Games releases the latest update, many wonder what the developers have in store. All hints and leaks to this point have been nonexistent. That was until the release of patch v16.50, where leakers broke out their tinfoil hats and began theorizing what Season 7 could offer.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Mistborn Crossover Released

Fortnite is collaborating with popular fantasy author, Brandon Sanderson, to add the Mistborn series of books to the island, with a Kelsier skin out now in the Item Shop. Kelsier, one of the series' main characters, is currently available in the Item Shop as the "Kelsier Outfit" for their character in-game. Along with the skin, there is a Kelsier-themed loading screen, "Hemalurgic Spikes" back bling, and "Volcanic Glass Daggers" pickaxe to couple with the survivor of Hathsin.
TV Seriesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Could Have a Possible Animated Series Soon

Apex Legends left a little message for a possible animated series that could be released on streaming platforms in the near future. As the Respawn Entertainment crew voyaged into the game's subreddit for an AMA (Ask Me Anything), director of communications, Ryan Rigney, was asked if there was a Netflix or Amazon Prime animated series in the works for Apex Legends. He responded simply with an emoji, that his lips were zipped shut on the matter.
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Fortnite Season 7: Kangaroos will be new wild animals

The festival of theories, rumors and crazy speculations about the Season 7 from Fortnite, which is scheduled to begin on June 8. Through a alternate reality game, Epìc Games continues to give dropper information about the next season of Fortnite Battle Royale in the form of teasers and riddles; the last relevant data is that kangaroos will be new wild animals the next season. We tell you everything we know about it, and we remind you that the Season 6 of Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2:
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Deathstroke Cup Leaderboard

Fortnite Deathstroke Cup Leaderboard is live. On May 27 Fortnite players had the chance to start competing in the Deathstroke Zero Cup in order to try to obtain the new Fortnite Deathstroke skin earlier than normal. This is off of the back of a Season 6. Epic Games has turned...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: Clix’s Support-A-Creator Code Will Not Be Reinstated

Epic Games will not reinstate Clix’s Support-A-Creator Code. The last few weeks have been rough for professional Fortnite Battle Royale player Cody “Clix'' Conrod. It all began with a tweet that Epic Games deemed inappropriate, resulting in Clix losing his Support-A-Creator (SAC) Code. The punishment continued when Epic Games asked map creators to distance themselves from the 16-year-old professional player, removing his name from featured Creative maps. All recent incidents led to Clix taking a hiatus from streaming, citing mental health struggles.
Video GamesComicBook

Apex Legends Developers Respond to Complaints About Skin Prices

In an Apex Legends AMA on Reddit, developer Respawn Entertainment was asked whether or not the team would consider lowering the price for skins and other cosmetic items in the game. Respawn director of community and communications Ryan K. Rigney directed the question to the monetization team, who gave Reddit users some information on the process behind the game's pricing. Some posters were disappointed that there was no clear answer on whether or not Respawn will offer lower costs for in-game cosmetics in the future, but the answer did provide an interesting peak into the development process, and how pricing decisions are made.