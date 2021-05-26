SypherPK, Loserfruit, and other Fortnite Creators receive mysterious DVDs of Crop Circle footage
Just after Fortnite update v16.50 revealed an impending alien invasion, content creators started to receive mysterious DVD players containing DVDs of crop circle footage. Fortnite v16.50 threw players a curveball once dataminers revealed that aliens would be invading the game. Starting towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 6, UFOs will randomly abduct players and teleport them to different locations on the map. There are also various quests that point towards the existence of extraterrestrial lifeforms.fortniteintel.com