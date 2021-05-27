Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer updates Predator Triton and Helios series with Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors

By Kunal Khullar
xda-developers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer is revamping its gaming laptop range with the arrival of Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors. The company has announced newly updated versions of the Predator Triton 500cand Helios 500 that also feature NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-series mobile graphics. The new laptops also come with Acer’s updated AeroBlade 3D fan tech for better cooling, DTS:X Ultra audio, and updated connectivity options.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triton#Acer Predator#Intel Core Processor#Gaming Laptops#Space Hardware#Geforce Rtx#Aeroblade#Ultra#Aaa#Wqxga Mini#Wqxga Ips Polarblack#Dci#Intel Killer Wi Fi#Usb#Hdmi#Sata Hdd#K Mini#Auo#Vesa#Magforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
Related
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computersslashdot.org

Intel's latest 11th Gen Processor Brings 5.0GHz Speeds To Thin and Light Laptops

4/8 has only been standard on laptops in the past few years, but core counts have been a problem with the "other 11th gen" processors using rocket lake on desktop. I find this announcement odd, since much of the problems with rocket lake has been the regression on core count from the previous gen, which was justified by 10nm not being mature enough to get high clock speeds. If they're still getting 5ghz on the laptop silicon on this 10nm process the question we have to ask is whether 8cores at 5.3ghz is bet.
Computerstechnewstube.com

Intel finds a couple more 11th-gen CPUs, one hits 5.0GHz in laptops

Teases Alder Lake architecture – which mixes different cores – and some 5G fun Computex Intel has found another pair of 11th-gen CPUs and announced them at Taiwan’s Computex conference, then revealed its 12th-gen “Alder Lake” architecture is “just on the horizon”.…
Electronicswccftech.com

Acer Announces Three new Predator Gaming Monitors

Acer has announced three new gaming monitors to its Predator series, the Predator X38 S, Predator X28, and the Predator CG437K S. These three monitors offer a plethora of different features ranging from 42.5-inch screen size, a curved high-resolution display, or even a high refresh rate of above the 144 Hz.
ComputersTechRepublic

Intel announces two new processors and 5G for PCs

Company says new products will make thin-and-light laptops even better. Intel has two new products in its lineup of 11th Gen Intel Core processors: i7-1195G7 and i5-1155G7. The company also released its first 5G product for PCs, the Intel 5G Solution 5000 and shared the news at Computex 2021. "We've...
Computerssiliconangle.com

Intel expands laptop chip lineup with new processors and 5G module

Intel Corp. expanded its lineup of laptop chips over the weekend by introducing two new central processing units and a 5G module for high-speed wireless connectivity. The company debuted the new products at the virtual Computex chip industry event Sunday evening. The new CPUs are both designed to power thin...
Computerscnx-software.com

Intel Core i7-1195G7 Tiger Lake mobile processor reaches up to 5 GHz

Intel introduced the Tiger Lake family of processors last September with the 7-15W UP4-Series SoCs, and the more powerful 12-28W UP3-Series processors. The company has announced two new Tiger Lake processors at Computex 2021 with the Core i5-1155G7 and Core i7-1195G7 U-Series with the latter reaching up to 5.0 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost on a single core to compete and in some cases outperform AMD Ryzen 5000-series mobile processors.
Computersanandtech.com

Intel at Computex 2021: Tiger Lake-U Refresh, Mediatek 5G Solutions, NUC 11 Extreme

Due to the global pandemic, this year’s annual Computex event in Taiwan is being held virtually, but all the big-name companies have keynotes to present their latest news and wares. Intel is no different, and this year the hot ticket items stem from an expansion or ‘refresh’ of their Tiger Lake-U series processors (as we exclusively confirmed at AnandTech in April) but also the first fruits of an Intel 5G solution developed through the partnership with MediaTek.
ComputersHot Hardware

Intel Expands Tiger Lake-U Laptop Line-Up, Teases Vicious Beast Canyon NUC

Computex might be a virtual online-only show this year, but you should expect some big announcements from many of the heavy hitters in tech. The virtual show kicks off May 31 at 7:30 AM local time in Taipei, which translates to 10:30 PM Eastern on Sunday the 30th in the U.S. While there will undoubtedly be a ton of announcements over the next few days coming out of the show, we do have some early news tonight from Intel, to get the show started. Intel hosted a press and analyst Performance Workshop, and has lifted the curtain on how it's expanding the Tiger Lake product lineup, with a few new point products in the laptop and small form factor desktop space as well.
SoftwareIntel iQ

Intel Processors Accelerate Deployment of Functional Safety-Compliant Applications

What’s New: Intel today announced select SKUs in the Intel Atom® x6000E series of processors have obtained IEC61508 SIL2 and ISO13849 certification from TÜV SÜD, a certification agency. With this certification, designers can accelerate development and deployment of industrial applications that must adhere to strict functional safety (FuSa) standards. “The...
ComputersLiliputing

Intel previews “Beast Canyon” NUC 11 Extreme computer and Alder Lake mobile processors

In addition to launching two new 11th-gen Core U-series chips, Intel used its Computex press event to preview a couple of upcoming products. One is the next-gen NUC Extreme compact computer, code-named Beast Canyon. Powered by up to an Intel Core i9 Tiger Lake-H processor, the new Intel NUC 11 Extreme will support full-length discrete graphics cards, making it a bit larger than previous NUC systems, but potentially much more powerful.
ComputersPCWorld

Intel reveals everything you wanted to know about Tiger Lake H

Why does Intel's new 11th-gen Tiger Lake H mobile chip have two embedded DisplayPort connections? Just what exactly can you do with all of the PCIe bandwidth, and is it the best gaming CPU?. PCWorld's Gordon Mah Ung is joined by Intel's Kim Algstam, general manager of enthusiast laptops, to...
Computerswindowscentral.com

Intel is at it again, this time attacking its own processors within Macs

Intel attempted to illustrate why gaming is better on Intel-powered devices than Apple's offering in a recent call. The call highlighted the lack of popular games that are available on macOS. A slide within the call compares an Intel-powered PC to an Intel-powered MacBook. Intel continues on its crusade against...