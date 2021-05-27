Acer updates Predator Triton and Helios series with Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors
Acer is revamping its gaming laptop range with the arrival of Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H processors. The company has announced newly updated versions of the Predator Triton 500cand Helios 500 that also feature NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30-series mobile graphics. The new laptops also come with Acer’s updated AeroBlade 3D fan tech for better cooling, DTS:X Ultra audio, and updated connectivity options.www.xda-developers.com