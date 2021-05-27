Cancel
Acer unveils new laptops for creators and gamers, Chromebooks and more

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer announced several new laptops at its Next@Acer Global Press Conference on May 27th, including new ConceptD, gaming and Swift laptops. First up, Acer detailed its new ConceptD products aimed at creators. That includes the new ConceptD 5 series, ConceptD 3 line and ConceptD 7 Ezel. The laptops sport Intel’s new 11th Gen Core chips and Nvidia GPUs. The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro leads the pack with an 11th Gen Core i7-11800H processor and either Nvidia’s RTX A5000 or A3000 Laptop GPUs aimed at creators.

