Acer unveils new laptops for creators and gamers, Chromebooks and more
Acer announced several new laptops at its Next@Acer Global Press Conference on May 27th, including new ConceptD, gaming and Swift laptops. First up, Acer detailed its new ConceptD products aimed at creators. That includes the new ConceptD 5 series, ConceptD 3 line and ConceptD 7 Ezel. The laptops sport Intel’s new 11th Gen Core chips and Nvidia GPUs. The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro leads the pack with an 11th Gen Core i7-11800H processor and either Nvidia’s RTX A5000 or A3000 Laptop GPUs aimed at creators.mobilesyrup.com